Prince Albert police chief suspends 2 officers amid investigation into handling of toddler's homicide

Two police officers who were involved in a high-profile case involving the alleged homicide of 13-month-old Tanner Brass in Prince Albert, Sask., are now off the job.

Chief Jonathan Bergen issued a statement Thursday saying the pair had been suspended with pay.

According to a police news release, officers went to a home in Prince Albert, about 130 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, early in the morning of Feb. 10 after receiving a complaint of a family dispute. Tanner's mother, Kyla Frenchman, was transported to police cells.

Police say they went back to the same residence five hours later for a report of a homicide involving a child and found the boy dead. The baby's father, Kaij Brass, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Indigenous leaders and a public outcry called for the officers involved to be held accountable.

First Nations leaders have said that when police arrived the first time, they assumed the fears and behaviour of the child's mother were alcohol-related and arrested her.

In fact, the mother and child were fleeing domestic violence, the leaders said. Police did not perform a welfare check on Tanner, nor was the Ministry of Social Services brought in for Tanner's protection, they said.

Supervisors also under scrutiny

The police chief previously said he was waiting for an independent investigation by the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) before taking further steps.

In his statement Thursday, Bergen said the PCC's preliminary findings and the planned scope of the investigation gave him the information he needed to suspend the two officers involved, pending the outcome of the full investigation.

The statement also said the conduct of three officers who were in various supervisory roles over the course of the incident is being investigated.

The child's father remains in custody and is next scheduled to appear in Prince Albert Provincial Court on March 14.