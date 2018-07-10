Police take 2 men, girl into custody after chase in and around Prince Albert

Three people are in police custody after a car chase on Monday which saw multiple police services chase a Cadillac Escalade around and inside the city of Prince Albert.

Two men and a girl, described as a youth, were taken into custody after the incident.

It started around 8 a.m. CST when RCMP received reports of gunshots fired at the junction of Waskesiu Lake Junction and Highway 2.

Waskesiu then advised other police departments to be on the lookout for a white Cadillac Escalade travelling south on Highway 2.

That vehicle was then spotted by Prince Albert RCMP. When a traffic stop was attempted, the vehicle fled toward Prince Albert swerving across north and southbound lanes of the highway.

The Escalade entered Prince Albert city limits and that's when the chase was turned over to the Prince Albert Police Service.

The suspects left the city on Highway 11 before they turned around using the ditch and went back to the city.

Finally, the Escalade hit some stop sticks on Highway 11 and the suspects were arrested.

Investigation is ongoing.