Boy, 15, missing, Prince Albert police say

Police in Prince Albert are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenage boy.

Jayden Dowson,15, was last seen at a residence in the 700 block of 28th Street East Monday night at about 10 p.m. He was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and grey sweatpants, police said in a news release.

Dowson, who is described as being about five feet six inches tall, 120 pounds with short blonde hair, was reported missing late Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.