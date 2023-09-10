Prince Albert police charge woman with impaired driving in fatal pedestrian collision

Prince Albert police charged a 24-year-old woman with impaired driving causing death after a collision with a pedestrian early Saturday morning.

At 12:50 a.m CST, officers responded to the collision in the 800 block of 13th Street according to a Prince Albert Police Service news release.

Police found a 26-year-old man when they arrived. He was declared dead at the scene, and police have not released his identity.

The woman was arrested for impaired driving causing death and failure to stop after a collision resulting in death.

Police said she would be remanded into custody and will make her first court appearance on Monday.

Prince Albert police's Criminal Investigation Division and Forensic Identification Section are investigating the collision.

Police initially asked the public to avoid the area near the scene of the collision on Saturday morning. Those traffic restrictions were cleared as of approx. 3 p.m CST on Saturday.