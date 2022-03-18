Prince Albert police make 1st arrest in connection with 2021 homicide

Thirteen months after a man was shot dead in Prince Albert, police have made their first arrest in the case.

In June 2021, 23-year-old Drexlyr Whitehead was found dead following reports of gunshots on the 1900 block of 14th Street West.

Police say a 31-year-old-man from Muskoday First Nation is now in custody in connection with the homicide.

The man's name has not been released, but he is scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Thursday.

This is the first arrest in connection with Whitehead's death. Police continue to investigate.