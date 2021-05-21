City of Prince Albert asking people to stay out of Cloverdale fire burn area

The City of Prince Albert says increased activity in the Cloverdale fire burn area is disrupting clean-up operations.

Prince Albert Fire Department Chief Kris Olsen said crews have been performing "mop up" work — putting out flare ups.

"We just got word back that the crews that were doing that work were seeing some activity," he said. "It's still an active zone, though it's contained and controlled."

Crews are working on the east side of Cloverdale Road north of the city, though the release and Olsen noted that Little Red River Park is open for recreational purposes.

Olsen said that while there are some hot spots within city limits, the fire is still contained.

Everyone who had previously been evacuated from the area due to the fire has returned home, and as of Sunday, power had been restored to all affected communities.

As the mop up work continues, Olsen wanted to remind people to watch out for workers.

"[There's] a lot of lake traffic going up, and we still have crews working in the area," he said. "Keep those speeds reduced to 60 kilometres an hour in that construction zone and just keep an eye out. We want the public to be safe and we want our crews to be safe as well."

While folks heading north to cabins may be hoping for sunny skies, Olsen said he's crossing his fingers for more rain and cool weather over the next couple of days.