Driver in Prince Albert charged with 2nd-degree murder after death of pedestrian

A 22-year-old man accused of intentionally driving into a pedestrian earlier this month now faces a second-degree murder charge, Prince Albert police say.

Allan Andres, 31, died on Thursday from injuries he suffered after being hit by a vehicle on May 18, according to police.

On Friday, Rajdeepsinh Bihola, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, a news release from the Prince Albert Police Service said.

Officers were called to the 800 Block of 15 Street E. — an area with several restaurants and retailers in the Saskatchewan city — around 2 p.m. on May 18, where they responded to an incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

At that time, Andres, the pedestrian, was taken to hospital by Parkland Ambulance in serious condition. He died from his injuries eight days later.

Officers initially arrested Bihola on May 18 and charged him with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

After Andres's death Thursday, police upgraded the charge against Bihola.

He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear on the new charge in Prince Albert provincial court on May 30.