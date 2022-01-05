Prince Albert police identify victim of New Year's Day homicide

Prince Albert police have identified the victim of a New Year's Day homicide in the Saskatchewan city, but say no arrests have yet been made in connection with the man's death.

Officers were called to a residence on the the 200 Block of 13th Street E. just before 4 a.m. Saturday for a weapons call, an earlier news release from the Prince Albert Police Service said, where they found a 20-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries. He later died in hospital.

On Tuesday, police identified the victim as Alex Whitehead.

They also said a search warrant had been executed on Monday at a residence in the 300 Block of 13th Street E. as part of the investigation into the man's death.

No one has been arrested and the investigation is continuing, police said. They said investigators do not believe the killing was random.

Prince Albert police thanked those who have already forwarded video from surveillance cameras to help in their investigation, and ask anyone else who may have information to contact the police service at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.