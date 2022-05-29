Prince Albert police investigating 2nd Saturday homicide

Police in Prince Albert have given up scheduled time off to deal with two homicides that occurred Saturday.

The day began with the early morning shooting of a 32-year-old man, police said on Sunday.

That night, officers responded to a weapons complaint at the 100 block of River Street West just before 11:30 p.m. where they found a man, 47, who had sustained serious wounds.

He was transported to Victoria Hospital where he died.

As of 8:47 a.m. Sunday, the block of River Street West was blocked off as the criminal investigation division and forensic identification unit investigate his death.

"Every loss due to violence is a tragedy and one that cannot be justified or explained," police Chief Jonathan Bergen said in a statement on Sunday.

Inexplicable loss of life in our community this weekend. Members with <a href="https://twitter.com/PAPOLICEca?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PAPOLICEca</a> are working non-stop to investigate and gather the answers we need for our families, friends and our public. <a href="https://t.co/NEWvLbi03c">pic.twitter.com/NEWvLbi03c</a> —@jon_bergen1

Bergen said both incidents are being investigated, and the officers involved have given up scheduled time off to respond to the deaths.

"We know that our community is struggling with an increase in weapons violence, addictions, poverty, mental health concerns and calls related to inter-personal violence," Bergen wrote.

"We will continue to focus on addressing violence and the effects it has on public safety in our community."

No one has been arrested in connection with the deaths, and police are asking anyone with information to call 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers.