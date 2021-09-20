Police in Prince Albert, Sask., charge 2 in death of 25-year-old man

The Prince Albert Police Service has charged two city residents in the death of a 25-year-old man.

Clarissa Campbell, 43, and Chandler Laliberte, 22, appeared in provincial court Monday charged with second-degree murder.

Police have not named the victim in the case or released details about the apparent cause of death.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Early the morning of Sep. 19, officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the 2900 block of Second Avenue W. When they arrived, they found the man's body.

Later that morning, two people were arrested at a home about three kilometres away in the 400 block of Ninth Street E.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no further arrests are expected.

The two charged have been remanded into custody until their next court appearance on Oct. 4.