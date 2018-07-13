Skip to Main Content
4 arrested as Prince Albert police seize meth, cash, Taser

Prince Albert police say four people are in custody after they were busted with nearly 100 grams of methamphetamine, cash and a Taser.

99 grams of meth worth about $8K, police say

Four people are facing charges. (Prince Albert Police Service)

The meth had a street value of about $8,000, police said. Officers also seized $6,000 in cash.

Two men from Saskatoon, aged 29 and 36, a 25-year-old man from Prince Albert and 28-year-old woman from Prince Albert were arrested.

The two from P.A. are facing trafficking charges while the Saskatoon duo are facing drug and weapons charges.

They appeared in court Thursday.

