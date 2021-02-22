Prince Albert man arrested for attempted murder

A Prince Albert man is facing a number of charges after allegedly setting fire to a mobile residence and injuring himself and a woman.

RCMP said the incident happened more than three years ago in Lemsford Ferry Regional Park near Leader, Sask. Police were called out to the fire on Oct. 1, 2017.

The mobile residence was destroyed and the man and woman inside had to be hospitalized due to the extent of their injuries.

A fire inspector couldn't determine the cause at the time.

But in February 2019, police got new information suggesting the man who was injured in the blaze was responsible for setting it.

Last week, the 51-year-old man was charged with arson, aggravated assault and attempted murder, and an arrest warrant was issued.

The day after he was charged, police had reason to believe he had travelled to Whitehorse, Yukon.

Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit south worked with Yukon RCMP to locate the man, who was believed to be armed and dangerous.

He was arrested without incident in Yukon and returned to Regina for a court appearance.

RCMP said guns and ammunition were found in his vehicle and in the location where he is found, and he will likely be facing gun charges in Yukon.