Prince Albert man charged with 2nd-degree murder

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection to Prince Albert's first homicide of 2018.

Tyrone Nontell has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyrell Bird.

Prince Albert Police have released a photo of a second degree murder suspect, Tyrone Nontell. (Prince Albert Police Service photo)

Nontell was arrested on 32nd Street West during a traffic stop Thursday.

Bird was shot in an alley of the 200 Block of Ninth Street East on June 28 and remained in hospital, on life support, until July 2, when he succumbed to his injuries.

Police issued a warrant for Nontell in connection with Bird's death.

Nontell was scheduled to make his first appearance in Prince Albert Provincial Court Friday.