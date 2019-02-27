Disbarment of Prince Albert lawyer found guilty of misconduct stayed pending appeal

A Prince Albert-based lawyer who was recently ordered disbarred by the provincial law society has had his punishment stayed pending appeal.

On Feb. 22, the court of appeal issued a stay on the disbarment of Peter V. Abrametz, who was found guilty of conduct unbecoming of a lawyer on Jan. 10, 2019.

Abrametz was found to have arranged high-interest loans to vulnerable clients.

The law society also found Abrametz had negotiated cheques and received payments without the money passing through his law office's general accounts.

The Feb. 22 decision, which was handed down by Justice Robert Leurer, granted Abrametz a stay until April 15, 2019. The judge found this would allow time for Abrametz to perfect his appeal of the punishment.

Abrametz was called to the bar in 1973 and is not to be confused by his son, Peter A Abrametz, who also practices law in Prince Albert.

Conditions from Law Society of Sask. remain

Abrametz had already been operating under 14 conditions imposed on him by the law society in 2013. Those conditions will remain in place.

"[Abrametz] proposes that the stay be subject to conditions that will limit any perceived risk to the public and ensure that his appeal is prosecuted promptly," Leurer's decision read.

The judge's decision stated there were no suggestions that Abrametz had repeated any of the misconduct he was found guilty of since the conditions were put in place.

Disbarment causes irreparable harm to practice, clients

Abrametz successfully argued his disbarment would cause irreparable harm to himself and his practice.

Leurer agreed with that sentiment. He found the Law Society's argument against that point did not address all of the losses Abrametz would suffer due to the result of his inability to practise law and the time it would take for him to rebuild his practice when he is allowed to do so.

Abrametz also successfully argued that his clients would be impacted by the Law Society's decision to disbar him.

He argued that even if other lawyers were to take over his files, a number of previously scheduled matters would require adjournments.

"This harm includes delay and also expenses as new lawyers are engaged," the decision reads.

"All of this may also damage the reputation of the profession, particularly if it is later determined that Mr. Abrametz should not have been suspended at all."

Public perception not harmed

Leurer ruled that the general public wouldn't be offended by the stay of punishment.

"Right-minded people will understand that the presumption of innocence the member enjoyed before being found guilty no longer exists, but they will also understand the law provides for rights of appeal and review that may result in a different outcome," his decision reads.

He found that the conditions imposed on Abrametz in 2013, which remain in place after the stay, will reasonably ensure that there is no risk to the public, or the risk to the public is "sufficiently managed."

Leurer also ruled the interests of the law society can be protected by including the conditions in the grant of a stay.