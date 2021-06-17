Prince Albert continues clean up after brief but destructive storm

Residents of Prince Albert, Sask., continue to clean up after a brutal summer storm made its way through the region on Wednesday morning.

Rain, hail and heavy winds wreaked havoc on the city and reduced visibility to nearly nothing.

The storm arrived at around 9:30 a.m. CST, with multiple trees and power lines coming down.

"The storm that hit Prince Albert was the result of a band of severe thunderstorms that were moving quickly across central Saskatchewan," said CBC Saskatchewan weather expert Fiona Odlum.

The downed power lines resulted in multiple outages while pooling water cause localized flooding.

Members of the Prince Albert Fire Department responded to 24 calls within 45 minutes of the storm arriving, according to a Facebook post.

The calls included two structure fires, several trees on fire and downed power lines.

A summer storm in Prince Albert, Sask., brought wind gusts that hit a peak of 85 km/hr, according to Environment Canada. (City of Prince Albert/Facebook)

One of those structure fires was at École St. Mary High School.

Students and staff were moved to the nearby Sacred Heart Cathedral as a result of the small fire, according to news release issued by Prince Albert Catholic School Division director Lorel Trumier.

"There was a small electrical fire associated with the fire panel at École St. Mary. As a result of the quick response of a caretaker, the fire was extinguished," the release reads.

No injuries were reported.

Environment and Climate Change Canada reported that hail measured to be the size of a quarter, or 2.4 cm, fell in the rural municipality of Buckland, located just north of Prince Albert.

The federal department also reported wind gusts peaked at 85 km/hr.

"The storm was short-lived but it definitely left an impression," said Odlum.

A Facebook post by the city says clean up efforts are expected to continue through to Friday.