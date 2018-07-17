Skip to Main Content
Prince Albert suspicious death now considered a homicide
New

Prince Albert suspicious death now considered a homicide

Jordan Ballantyne was found in a yard last week and pronounced dead at the scene.

Jordan Ballantyne was found in a yard last week and pronounced dead at the scene

CBC News ·
Prince Albert police say the death of 42-year-old Jordan Ballantyne on July 13 is being considered a homicide. (Prince Albert Police Service)

Prince Albert police now say the death of 42-year-old Jordan Ballantyne on July 13 was a homicide. 

Police and paramedics were called to a yard at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 20th Street E. about 9 p.m. CST. on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed an altercation or who were in the area to call them at (306) 953-4222 or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us