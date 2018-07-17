Prince Albert suspicious death now considered a homicide

Prince Albert police now say the death of 42-year-old Jordan Ballantyne on July 13 was a homicide.

Police and paramedics were called to a yard at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 20th Street E. about 9 p.m. CST. on Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who might have witnessed an altercation or who were in the area to call them at (306) 953-4222 or call Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.