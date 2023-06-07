How Prince Albert's new interim police chief says he is aiming to rebuild trust after recent controversy

Prince Albert's new interim police chief says he is aiming to rebuild trust with the community and unity within the force during his tenure as the service's top cop.

Patrick Nogier will serve as the Prince Albert Police Service's interim chief until a permanent chief is hired. That process is expected to take about six months.

Nogier was with Saskatoon Police Service for 30 years before his appointment on June 1. His most recent post in Saskatoon was superintendent of the criminal investigations divisions.

He is replacing outgoing chief Jon Bergen who announced his resignation in May hours after the release of a Public Complaints Commission report that said Prince Albert officers failed during a domestic violence response hours before the death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass.

Following Bergen's announcement, the Prince Albert Police Service and the union representing its officers accused each other of harassment.

In April, a Prince Albert man was taken off life-support weeks after an altercation with police left him brain dead. Officers used stun guns, pepper spray and batons during the man's arrest.

In an interview with CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition's host Garth Materie, Nogier talked about his plans to improve engagement within the force and the community.

This interview was conducted on June 8. The interview has been edited for clarity.

Garth Marterie: What's your reaction to being selected interim chief?

Patrick Nogier: If I had to make a comment on that, it would probably be that I'm an individual the Board [of Prince Albert Police Commissioners] recognized as having three decades of experience in a large organization.

That might be able to provide a little bit of a different lens or perspective on the direction of an organization.

All things considered, why did you want this job?

Policing is policing in this province. When you meet the men and the women that put their life on the line and dedicated themselves to this noble profession, I just felt that this an opportunity that I can could go and provide them with a little bit of background and direction with respect to what policing means only an a hour and a half south of this organization.

There's a lot of consultations that go on between the Prince Albert Police Service and the Saskatoon Police Service, there's a lot of transiency in respect to criminal activity between our two cities.

It just seemed like something and a bit of a challenge on the personal level that I felt would be worthwhile

What is your top priority?

I think you need to acknowledge the fact that a police service doesn't slow down or stop because it's in the midst of transition.

I've been here for a week and quite quickly I've been exposed to some challenges and pressures associated with this organization.

They've got a high call load, they have a lot of violence that's in the community, they have some substance abuse issues. They're dealing with a lot of big city issues for a much smaller organization.

The first priority is getting acquainted with the men and women and ensuring that you know there's some face time with them. Quite quickly we identified some parade presentations, we had discussions about what are we going to approach, what the next few months are going to look like as we attempt to turn a corner and get the organization moving in the right direction again.

You've pledged to work to rebuild trust in the police service with the public. How do you plan on doing that?

It's a phased approach of engagement. We're going to start with internal consultation and review. We're going to develop themes because we cannot provide a service to external partners unless we know from an internal component whether we're doing things right.

Phase two is going to be moving into external engagement, whether that be with the board of police commissioners, but most certainly with community groups that have an impact in this in the city.

How do you plan to bring stability and harmony to the police service? Let's face it there are some pretty deep divisions:

It's the engagement and letting individuals know that this administration is going to be committed to listening about what may have been perceived as problematic, what actually is problematic, what needs to be changed and how do we go about change.

Unless you create an environment where people feel confident that their views and opinions are going to be heard and evaluated, you will never move in a direction, you never move forward.

We're working toward creating that environment and getting that feedback and being open and at the end of the day it's putting egos in the back of our expert and ensuring that we're listening to our subject matter experts.

You were there during the Saskatoon Police Service's dark days and its transition. How do you think that will help you in this new position?

I think that's one of the things that is unique is that after 30 years, there's lots of peaks and valleys and you're able to take away the good, deposit the bad and the ugly and be able to make something move forward.

Sometimes it's something that just feels like you've been there before. Something gives you the ability to react and respond in a manner that helps kind of lower inhibitions, helps lower testing apprehensiveness about talking to things and, without even knowing it, perhaps that's what's happening.

The Prince Albert Grand Council seems pretty pleased with your selection to join the service. How do you build on that relationship with Indigenous community in Prince Albert?

I think it really speaks to the professionalism of the organization, their willingness to embrace change, their willingness to work and speak. I couldn't be more pleased with the response that I've seen from the community, both internal and external and that really shows there's a willingness to get things moving in the right direction.

[I'm] proud to be part of the process and we hope to have some significant progress in the coming months.