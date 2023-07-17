Prince Albert inmates on hunger strike over long-term concerns, including water quality

A group of women in Pine Grove Correctional Centre are on hunger strike over alleged poor living conditions at the jail.

Faith Eagle said she initially began the strike on Oct. 31 as a ceremonial fast for an inmate in the Saskatoon Correctional Centre, who she says can't visit his daughter in hospital. The fast escalated to a hunger strike against poor conditions, she said, including the quality of drinking water.

"It smells like sewer water," said Eagle in a phone interview.

"You get sick from it. I've got to say this bluntly, you get diarrhea, stomach aches, bloating. In our cells, sometimes it's yellow, it's brown. I have a sample of it. I had to keep it because nobody was believing me."

Pine Grove, located in Prince Albert, is the only women's jail in Saskatchewan. Eagle has been remanded there for 18 months, and said the water quality has been a concern the whole time.

She went on hunger strike a year ago for the same reason.

An emailed statement from SaskBuilds and Procurement said it's not aware of any concerns or issues with the water quality at Pine Grove.

"The ministry is actioning supplementary water testing as a precautionary measure to confirm the water quality," reads the statement.

"Government's priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of staff and inmates."

According to SaskBuilds and Procurement, the City of Prince Albert provides potable water to the jail. Testing is only required after completion, alteration, extension or repair of water distribution works, when it's shut off, or after a water main break.

Water tests were conducted during Eagle's strike last October. The ministry said it did not detect any unusual odour or taste. Tests in the inmate areas "met the government of Canada's standards for drinking water quality."

Additional concerns

Another concern, according to Eagle, is a lack of time outside — something she says is important for physical, mental and spiritual health.

"Our courtyard is nothing but black dirt and it smells like sewer. Our benches are right by the manhole, you can't even get to enjoy fresh air. It's not a proper courtyard," explained Eagle.

Eagle said five inmates are refusing meals, but are still drinking juice, milk and coffee.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said it's aware that the group is refusing meals "for personal and cultural reasons."

"Pine Grove staff will continue to monitor and meet with the inmates to ensure their health and safety and discuss any concerns they may have," said the ministry.

Sherri Gordon said she's been speaking with Eagle weekly for about a year through Gordon's advocacy organization Beyond Prison Walls Canada. Gordon said one long-standing issue is that the women in the facility want more access to cultural programming and support.

She emphasized that the inmates aren't saying they shouldn't be in jail.

"Most of them, they know they did something wrong and they have a moral, legal obligation they need to fulfil and they just want dignity and respect," said Gordon.

Eagle agreed.

"We want to be treated equally, we want to be treated like human beings without discrimination or being taken advantage of," she said.

"We want our voices to be able to be heard."

