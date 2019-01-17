Driver facing impaired driving charge after pedestrian hit in Prince Albert

A driver who police suspect was intoxicated is facing charges after a pedestrian was hit on the streets of Prince Albert Wednesday night.

Police responded to a crash on Wednesday at about 6 p.m. CST involving a vehicle that hit a pedestrian who had been crossing the street. The pedestrian was also intoxicated, according to police.

Police say the driver's blood alcohol level exceeded .08, leading to a charge of impaired driving causing bodily harm and driving over the .08 blood alcohol level.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital for observation, but was not significantly injured.