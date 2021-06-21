Prince Albert police investigating homicide after dead male found in house
Prince Albert police are investigating a homicide after finding a body Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to a weapons complaint on 14th Street West
Police say they responded to a weapons complaint at a home in the 1900 block of 14th Street West around 2 p.m. CST on Sunday.
Officers found a dead male. No further identifying details were provided.
No arrests have been made. Police are asking residents in that area to contact police if they saw or heard anything suspicious Sunday afternoon.