Prince Albert police investigate homicide at 'known encampment'

The Prince Albert Police Service says a 42-year-old man was killed at a "known encampment" on Saturday.

PAPS is conducting a homicide investigation in response to the incident that occurred in the 300 block of 18th Street East, according to a Sunday news release. Police said the man died from his injuries, but didn't specify the type of injuries.

It's the community's second homicide of 2023.

Police say there is currently no concern for public safety.

"The PAPS is aware of the unique challenges such environments can present during an investigation," the news release says. "Officers are employing protocols and approaches to address these complexities effectively."

Anyone with information or video surveillance from the 300 block of 18th Street East is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit an online anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.