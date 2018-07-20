Skip to Main Content
Police arrest suspects in Prince Albert homicide

Police arrest suspects in Prince Albert homicide

Victim and suspects were known to each other, police say, but no charges have been laid yet.

22-year-old man pronounced dead in hospital

Police found a 22-year-old man badly injured at a Prince Albert apartment building on Friday. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. (Prince Albert Police Service)

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., say suspects have been arrested in connection with a homicide case, although there's no word yet on possible charges.

Police say a 22-year-old man was found in critical condition by officers responding to an assault-in-progress call at a downtown apartment building Friday afternoon.

Investigators say the injured man was rushed to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

They add that the deceased and the suspects are known to each other. However, they didn't provide any other details except to say than an autopsy is expected to be conducted next week.

