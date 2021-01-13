P.A. police issue warrant for 26-year-old man in connection to 21-year-old's death

Prince Albert police are looking for a suspect in the death of 21-year-old Madison Rene Bird-Simaganis.

Police say they have issued a warrant for the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Curtis Madden on one count of second-degree murder.

It's all in connection with an incident that happened just before midnight on Jan. 9.

Police said they stopped a vehicle in the 1400 Block of Sixth Avenue West after it was seen being driven erratically.

Officers found Bird-Simaganis in the vehicle suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Parkland Ambulance took him to the Victoria Hospital, where he later died.

Police said the investigation led to a residence in the 800 Block of 13th Street West.

Police say Madden and Bird-Simaganis knew each other.

Madden is described as 5-foot-6 and 140 pounds with a tattoo of a cross on his left hand between his thumb and forefinger and a tattoo that says "MADDEN" on his right forearm.

They said Madden has ties to the Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Cumberland House.

Anyone who sees Madden should not approach him, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their nearest police agency, the Prince Albert Police TIP Line at 306-953-4263, or Prince Albert Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.