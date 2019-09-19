Prince Albert officer injured in collision, rollover during high-speed chase

Police in Prince Albert, Sask., have made an arrest after a man allegedly fled from officers in a vehicle and rammed a police cruiser, tipping it over into a ditch and injuring an officer on Wednesday.

Police were alerted about a possible vehicle theft on the 1300 block of Seventh Street E. just after 6 p.m.

They attempted a traffic stop when they arrived on scene, but the driver fled in the vehicle and began driving aggressively, nearly hitting several police vehicles.

Police began a pursuit, which led them westbound on Highway 3. It ended when the driver of the vehicle rammed the cruiser, police said.

"Thinking about our incredible staff tonight who dealt with a dangerous situation that created the terrible fear of harm to our own," Tweeted Jon Bergen, chief of the Prince Albert Police Service.

The officer driving the cruiser was treated at the scene and in hospital before being released. The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The 25-year-old was arrested on several outstanding warrants as well as breach of recognizance related to July charges of failing to stop for police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The man will appear in court on Friday on charges related to Wednesday's incident.