Prince Albert Grand Council believes appointment of new interim police chief a step in right direction

The Prince Albert Grand Council is welcoming a newly appointed interim chief of the Prince Albert Police Service, whose previous chief resigned last month following an investigation launched due to concerns that officers' actions — or inaction — resulted in the death of a baby.

Patrick Nogier will serve as the Prince Albert Police Service's interim chief until a permanent chief is hired, according to a news release from the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners. That process is expected to take about six months.

Nogier was with the Saskatoon Police Service for 30 years prior to his appointment as Prince Albert's interim chief on June 1. His most recent post in Saskatoon was as superintendent of the criminal investigations division.

Brian Hardlotte, the Grand Chief of the Prince Albert Grand Council — which represents 12 First Nations and 28 communities — is confident that Nogier will bring positive change after recent turmoil.

"I believe we're moving in the right direction. His past work and dedication makes him the right leader for this tough job," Hardlotte said.

"Even in the face of these issues, I'm holding on to the positive vision for our future. I see stronger connections between the police and our community and a favoured environment for everyone."

Brian Hardlotte is the Grand Chief of the Prince Albert Grand Council. The tribal council represents 12 First Nations and 28 communities. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Nogier wants to rebuild trust

Nogier said he is committed to rebuilding trust in the Prince Albert community.

"I recognize that building trust is a journey that requires time, patience. It is not a task that can be accomplished overnight," Nogier said in a news release. "I ask for your partnership, your guidance and your willingness to engage in constructive dialogue as we tackle this process together."

Nogier added that his goal was to bring stability and harmony to the police force and the community it serves.

"Together we will begin a next chapter that I am confident will reflect renewed dedication, collaboration and a shared vision of a safe and strong future."

Nogier is replacing Jonathan Bergen, who announced he would be resigning on May 18.

In his farewell press conference, Bergen said some of his officers engaged in "aggressive personal attacks" against him. Following his resignation, the Prince Albert Police Service and the union representing its officers accused each other of harassment.

The resignation announcement came shortly after the release of a damning Public Complaints Commission report that examined what happened in the hours leading up to the February 2022 death of 13-month-old Tanner Brass.

The report said Prince Albert police officers failed to conduct a proper investigation into a report of a domestic violence situation in Tanner's home on Feb. 9, 2022. The baby was found dead hours later.

First Nations leaders and Tanner's mother, who is Indigenous, have previously said the report doesn't go far enough, and have called for an inquiry, criminal charges against a number of Prince Albert police officers and the release of all recordings and documentation in the case.

Hardlotte is urging the Prince Albert Board of Police Commissioners to conduct a thorough and inclusive selection process for the permanent chief. He added the grand council will soon contact Prince Albert's mayor and police board to lend their thoughts about finding a new police chief.

"We need to ensure that the person chosen fits well with our community and can earn our trust," Hardlotte said.

In the meantime, Hardlotte said the grand council is committed to working with Nogier and deputy chief Farica Prince.

"Together we aim to improve relations, rebuild trust and ensure the safety of our community. "