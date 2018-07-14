Police investigating suspicious death of Prince Albert man

Prince Albert police say the death of 42-year-old Jordan Ballantyne on Friday is considered suspicious.

Ballantyne was pronounced dead after police and paramedics were called to a yard at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 20th Street E. at about 9 p.m. CST.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service (306) 953-4222 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.