Police investigating suspicious death of Prince Albert man

Prince Albert police say the death of 42-year-old Jordan Ballantyne on Friday is considered suspicious.

Jordan Ballantyne was pronounced dead at scene after police called to yard Friday

CBC News ·
The Prince Albert Police Service says officers were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. CST on Friday. (CBC News)

Ballantyne was pronounced dead after police and paramedics were called to a yard at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and 20th Street E. at about 9 p.m. CST. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service (306) 953-4222 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

