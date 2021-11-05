53-year-old inmate dies at Prince Albert Correctional Centre

A 53-year-old man died at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre Thursday evening.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell, according to the Saskatchewan government.

Staff at the facility called EMS and initiated life-saving measures, the province said.

The 53-year-old was declared dead around 6:20 p.m. CST. His family has been notified, said the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety in a press release.

Police and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have been informed and are investigating, according to the province.

The Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety will also conduct an internal investigation, the province said.

The ministry does not suspect foul play at this time.

The death is also not related to COVID-19, according to the province.