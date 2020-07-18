Prince Albert police seize 2 kg of cocaine, $100K in cash, guns in major drug bust

A two-month investigation into drug trafficking in Prince Albert culminated with a bust on Thursday that saw police arrest two people and seize more than two kilograms of cocaine, along with weapons and tens of thousands of dollars in cash.

The Prince Albert Police Service said Friday that a 19-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were arrested at a Stull Place home around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police seized $100,000 in cash, 285.5 grams of crack cocaine, 2,065 grams of cocaine, 335 grams of an unnamed cutting agent, a loaded pistol, a rifle, cellphones and packing materials, according to a press release.

The man and woman are facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime and various weapon offences, police said.

The man is also facing a charge of possession of a weapon while prohibited, contrary to a 2018 court order.