Prince Albert civic election going ahead despite snow

The Prince Albert civic election is going ahead as planned, despite heavy snowfalls.

The city said crews are clearing out the snow from around the stations and polls will be open until 8 p.m. CST.

The city is asking voters to have acceptable identification such as a photo ID that includes your address. Voters are also encouraged to fill out a voter's registration form prior to going to cast their ballot to avoid long wait times.

There are COVID-19 safety measures in place at Prince Albert's eight polling stations. This includes two-metre physical distancing marks on the floor, hand sanitizer for workers and voters, and masks for workers.

Non-medical masks are required at all polling locations due to the Saskatchewan government's public health order.

The transit system was supposed to be free for election day, but due to the snowstorm all transit routes have been cancelled until arterial and collector roadways are cleared.

There are four people running for mayor, 19 running for city council, 11 for public school board and nine for separate school board.

About the mayoral candidates

Greg Dionne

Dionne has been the mayor of Prince Albert since the 2012 municipal election. According to his statement on the city website, he has been a resident of Prince Albert for 33 years.

He said he has proven his leadership skills, "through the 2016 water crisis, the 2017 budget crisis and today dealing with COVID-19."

Dionne won by more than 1,600 votes in the 2016 municipal election, with 4,450 votes out of 10,233 counted.

He said his goals for the next four years is to "continue to fight crime and work on economic development" for the city.

Darryl Hickie

Hickie is a retired police officer and was a Sask. Party MLA from 2007 until 2015. He served as Minister of Corrections, Public Safety and Policing under Brad Wall.

"I want to see our city thrive and not just simply survive!" Hickie said in his statement on the city's website.

Hickie said if he is elected he plans to work with Prince Albert Grand Council and community groups on the front lines of homelessness and addictions issues.

He said he would also work toward lowering taxes and strengthening economic development, and would be "fiscally responsible with your tax dollars."

Dennis Nowoselsky

Nowoselsky has served four terms as a councillor for Ward 7 for the city.

He said he decided to run for mayor because he feels the current mayor, Dionne, has not been "open, accountable and fair to our citizens."

He has four main points in his civic platform: keeping property tax at zero while a close review of city spending is complete, addressing the alcohol and drug problem in the city, repairing and restoring infrastructure like water pipes, and promoting business development.

Josh Morrow

Morrow is a former junior hockey player and NHL draft pick.

He ran for mayor in 2016 and received 1,562 votes.

"We must work to restore efficient functionality within city hall, elect someone who puts you first and will place your priorities above all else." Morrow said in a statement on the city's website.

He said if elected he will "inject and shape a new culture within City Hall where empathy, respect, compassion and accountability will be the norm."

Polls in Prince Albert close Monday at 8 p.m. CST.