Prince Albert's plastic bag ban back on track after pandemic delay

Prince Albert's plastic bag ban is back on after being originally delayed due to the pandemic.

City council voted to ban plastic retail checkout bags after a survey of residents showed 75 per cent of respondents were in favour of the ban.

The ban was supposed to come into effect in August 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Council voted this week to reinstate it.

The city said the ban will go into effect on October 12 for plastic bags, including biodegradable plastic. In a release, Mayor Greg Dionne said there were many of the bags turning up on the streets and in the city's landfill.

Joanne Fedyk, executive director of the Saskatchewan Waste Reduction Council, said the ban is a reflection of what's happening in the world with people recognizing how little there is for plastic recycling in the world.

"The most effective thing you can always do with something that might be a waste is to not produce it in the first place. And so this is one way to do that," she said.

The city said the goal is to change consumer behaviour. It said Saskatchwan produces the second-most waste per capita in Canada.

Fedyk said plastic bags can blow around in landfills, get caught in trees and be a hazard to wildlife.

Municipalities don't need to wait for federal ban: Fedyk

The federal government is looking at banning of single-use plastics, including plastic grocery bags. Fedyk said this means it soon won't be up to municipalities to create bans, but that they don't need to wait.

"They're just kind of getting ahead of the curve," Fedyk said. "If they're seeing the issues that plastic bags create in their own community, then they can take steps now."

Fedyk said if municipalities create their own ban, it just gives people more time to adapt.