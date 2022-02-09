Prince Albert police searching for man accused of punching woman for not following arrows in store
Police say the man confronted the woman just before 2 p.m. CST and accused her of not following directional signage in the store.
Prince Albert police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman in a store on Feb. 1.
He then allegedly pushed her and punch her in the head several times before staff intervened.
The man was seen wearing a hat, a green jacket and a mask. His vehicle was described as an early 2000s-model blue GMC or Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or report a tip online.
Police did not say where the store was located.
