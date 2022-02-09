Prince Albert police searching for man accused of punching woman for not following arrows in store

Prince Albert police are looking for a man accused of assaulting a woman in a store on Feb. 1.

Police say the man confronted the woman just before 2 p.m. CST and accused her of not following directional signage in the store.

He then allegedly pushed her and punch her in the head several times before staff intervened.

The man was seen wearing a hat, a green jacket and a mask. His vehicle was described as an early 2000s-model blue GMC or Chevrolet extended cab pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or report a tip online.

Police did not say where the store was located.