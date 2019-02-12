Previously rejected, Prince Albert now approved for new recreation facility funding

Funding dollars are flowing through Prince Albert like the North Saskatchewan River.

The city was recently approved for $44 million of the $60 million it needed for two new arenas and a new aquatic centre, according to a news release published Friday.

The federal government is providing $24 million, while the province is kicking in $20 million. The city will cover the remaining costs.

Originally, the city's application for funding was denied because it included a request for money that would go toward an arena used by the city's Western Hockey League team, the Prince Albert Raiders.

Applications for funding through the Canada Infrastructure Program, where the money is coming from, cannot benefit semi-professional sports teams like the Raiders.

The city revised its application and resubmitted it in a timely manner, according to City Manager Jim Toye.

"We know there is a need for a new facility," Deputy Mayor Don Cody said, "and this will be part of the conversation as we develop plans for the new build."

Cody added the city was pleased it's application had been accepted. In an interview, Cody noted the project won't benefit people in Prince Albert only.

"It'll be good for the surrounding district and the RMs around us and for the First Nations and Métis," Cody said. "All of the people in the North here will certainly be able to come here and enjoy that great recreational facility."

The deputy mayor said he hopes to see construction start within the next year and the new facility opened as soon as possible.

Arena for Raiders still being considered

While the new application included nothing that could benefit the Raiders, getting a new facility for the team is still a priority for Prince Albert's city council.

"The WHL has kind of put a demand on us, saying that they want that kind of a facility that meets their needs, or their desires," Cody said.

The Prince Albert Raiders will continue to use the Art Hauser Centre in Prince Albert. (City of Prince Albert)

"We're certainly going to put our best foot forward to try and make that build go ahead as well."

Cody said the city recently upgraded the scoreboard and the lighting in the Art Hauser Centre, where the Raiders currently play, and the city is trying to do the best they can to accommodate the team in both the short-term and the long-term.