Prince Albert police asks residents to check home surveillance video after serious assault
Prince Albert police are asking residents who live near the scene of a serious assault and robbery to help identify the culprits by checking any surveillance video they have.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired on 11th Street E. on Friday

Police are looking for a man and a woman they believe may be responsible for the assault. (Prince Albert Police Service)

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of 11th Street E. at about 7:20 p.m. CST on Friday. 

They found a victim suffering serious injuries from an attempted robbery with a firearm. 

The male was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Union Hospital in a stable condition.   

The police service is hoping the suspects can be identified by surveillance cameras in the area nearby. 

One suspect is described as being a man aged between 20 and 25, about five-foot-nine or five-foot-ten with a slim build, and wearing blue jeans and a black winter coat with fur around the hood. The second suspect is a female with no further description. 

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

