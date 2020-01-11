Prince Albert police asks residents to check home surveillance video after serious assault

Prince Albert police are asking residents who live near the scene of a serious assault and robbery to help identify the culprits by checking any surveillance video they have.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of 11th Street E. at about 7:20 p.m. CST on Friday.

They found a victim suffering serious injuries from an attempted robbery with a firearm.

The male was taken by ambulance to the Victoria Union Hospital in a stable condition.

The police service is hoping the suspects can be identified by surveillance cameras in the area nearby.

One suspect is described as being a man aged between 20 and 25, about five-foot-nine or five-foot-ten with a slim build, and wearing blue jeans and a black winter coat with fur around the hood. The second suspect is a female with no further description.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.