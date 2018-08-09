Bring a measuring tape: P.A. passes 9-metre buffer instead of all-out public smoking ban

Prince Albert has passed a smoking ban which prohibits people from smoking within nine meters of public facilities but some residents are saying it doesn't go far enough.

Tim and Carolyn Strom attended the council meeting when the vote was held on Tuesday.

Carolyn, a public health nurse, delivered a presentation attempting to convince the council to support an outright smoking ban.

"Our city, our health region has the highest rates of youth smoking in the province and Saskatchewan has fairly high rates already of smoking, so that was the angle that I was coming from, trying to work on prevention more," Carolyn said.

Instead, council voted in favour of banning smoking and vaping within nine meters of public facilities like rinks, spray parks and playgrounds, and inside public buildings and restaurant patios. Golf courses are exempt from the rule.

The city had previously discussed an all-out ban but an advisory committee recommended the buffer.

Tim said he's glad the conversation is happening but he thinks the new bylaw will be hard to enforce.

"Our councillor Ted Zurakowski said it best; he said, 'do we also now expect smokers to carry a measuring tape?'"

Hookah bars banned

The bylaw includes hookah pipes under its definition of smoking, effectively banning indoor hookah bars in Prince Albert, which sometimes fall into a grey zone.

Donna Pasiechnik, manager of tobacco control with the Canadian Cancer Society, was also at the council meeting on Tuesday.

She commended the city for banning hookah lounges but said she was disappointed about the decision to make the smoking bylaw a nine-metre buffer zone instead of an outright ban.

Shout out to city of Prince Albert for adopting new smoking bylaw that bans hookah lounges. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/hookah?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#hookah</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/healthfirst?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#healthfirst</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/JoinTheFight_sk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoinTheFight_sk</a> —@DonnaPCancer

"We would have liked to see 100 per cent smoke free with playgrounds and sports fields and such," Pasiechnik said.

"They're still going to allow smoking within 9 metres of these places which is not ideal, but it's still an important step."

While she said Prince Albert has show leadership with the new bylaw, she said she'd still like to see the Saskatchewan government take on a provincial ban.

"Right now we have a patchwork of bylaws."