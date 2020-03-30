Homicide investigation underway after 3 people, including 7-year-old, killed in Prince Albert

Prince Albert police have launched a homicide investigation after three people — including a seven-year-old boy — were killed in the Saskatchewan city on Sunday.

Officers were called to a home on the 300 Block of MacArthur Drive around 4 p.m. CST. They found a man and a woman, both aged 56-years-old, and the boy dead. They also found a five-year-old girl critically injured. Police have not revealed the relationship of the victims, but CBC News has confirmed that the two adults were grandparents to the children.

Police say they don't believe the incident was random or that there is a risk to public safety. A spokesperson would not say whether the alleged perpetrator has been taken into custody. No charges have been laid in connection with the incident.

The investigation is underway and members of the criminal investigations division and the forensic identification team remain at the home.

'The most difficult news'

Heather-lynn Sumners, the mother of the children, said she was not ready to speak with CBC, but pointed to the online fundraiser started for her and her family. It said that on Sunday, "Heather received the most difficult news of her life."

Her seven-year-old son Bentlee was dead and her five-year-old daughter Kendrah seriously injured.

It said Bentlee was born prematurely in Kamloops, B.C., "at a whopping three lbs., and from the minute Bentlee was born he was determined, and he was brave."

On Sunday, seven-year-old Bentlee was killed. His family says that Bentlee was born prematurely at three lbs, 'and from the minute Bentlee was born he was determined, and he was brave.' (Submitted by Destiny Bradfield)

Her daughter Kendrah is in stable condition, but only after she was tended to by medical teams in Prince Albert, Saskatoon and now Edmonton.

"Kendrah had three surgeries, but like her brother is determined and she is brave."

Kendrah's family says is stable in Edmonton after going through three surgeries. (Submitted by Destiny Bradfield)

The family has asked for donations to help with travel and funeral expenses, as well as to help Sumner's youngest son.