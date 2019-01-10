Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Regina for town hall

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to speak Thursday evening at a town hall in Regina.

The event is taking place one day after a similar meeting Trudeau held in Kamloops, B.C., where he faced questions about pipelines and reconciliation with Indigenous people.

According to Liberal MP Ralph Goodale's website, Trudeau wants to hear from the public on issues like growing the economy and job creation.

However, he could face a tougher crowd than his previous visit, according to Jim Farney, head of the politics department at the University of Regina, where the town hall is taking place.

"This time I think it's more fraught because of these other conflicts that are going on, because of the way we're getting closer to an election, and that Conservative-Liberal conflict is getting more heated," Farney said in a recent interview with CBC.

Protests recently held in the city could be a sign of issues Trudeau will be questioned on. This week, pro-pipeline protestors gathered outside the Saskatchewan Legislature calling for support for the resource sector, with Premier Scott Moe lambasting the carbon tax and Bill C-69. There was also an anti-pipeline rally held the same day.

Trudeau is scheduled to speak at the Centre for Kinesiology on the U of R campus starting at 7 p.m. CST. Doors open at 5 p.m.

-with files from Cory Coleman, Michelle Ghoussoub