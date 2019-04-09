Sask. priest to be extradited to Scotland to face sexual and physical assault charges

Authorities in Scotland have charged a long-serving pastor in a Sask. archdiocese with physical and sexual abuse and have been authorized by the Canadian government to extradite him.

The Canadian government approved the extradition of Father Robert MacKenzie on March 22.

The incidents in question date back to a period spanning the 1950s to the 1980s when MacKenzie was working in day and boarding schools in Scotland.

According to a letter issued by Bishop Donald Bolen today, there have been no allegations that have come to light against MacKenzie from his time in the Archdiocese of Regina.

"These most recent developments are the result of investigations that began in Scotland several years ago," Bolen's letter read. "Two years ago, we were informed that criminal proceedings were underway in Scotland against Fr. MacKenzie."

At the time Mackenzie, then 84, was moved from his church appointed home to a retirement home where his movements were more restricted according to Bolen's letter.

One year ago, more information about the allegations against MacKenzie were brought to the archdiocese' attention and he was suspended.

"While we understand and respect the legal presumption of innocence, our primary duty in every case of suspected abuse is the protection and the care of the alleged victims," Bolen's letter read.