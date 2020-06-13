Pride motorcade rolls through Regina
Queen City Pride festival postponed until fall, parade traded for motorcade due to COVID-19
For the last 30 or more years, Pride celebrations have taken place in the Queen City.
This year, things were a little bit different thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. While other cities' Pride celebrations or parades were outright cancelled, Regina's rolled right ahead — literally.
Co-chair of Queen City Pride Dan Shier said there were two motorcades this year — one through downtown and one through the Harbour Landing neighborhood — in a physically distant variation of the annual Pride parade.
"With folks in vehicles, it's kind of like the approach to doing drive-in movies," Shier said.
"Folks are within one vehicle, discouraged from being outside of their vehicle so that we can still do something to acknowledge Pride month."
Shier said Queen City Pride's festival was postponed until the fall.
The organization is currently organizing and planning activities to celebrate and acknowledge Pride month in the same way then as it normally would be in June.