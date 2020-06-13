Skip to Main Content
Pride motorcade rolls through Regina
Saskatchewan·Photos

Pride motorcade rolls through Regina

Two motorcades rolled through Regina on Saturday, marking a change in the traditional Pride parade hosted in the Queen City.

Queen City Pride festival postponed until fall, parade traded for motorcade due to COVID-19

Bryan Eneas · CBC News ·
The Pride parade was swapped for a motorcade in Regina, as organizers wanted to adhere to Saskatchewan’s public health orders around COVID-19 while still marking Pride month in the Queen City. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

For the last 30 or more years, Pride celebrations have taken place in the Queen City. 

This year, things were a little bit different thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. While other cities' Pride celebrations or parades were outright cancelled, Regina's rolled right ahead — literally. 

Shier said originally, Queen City Pride hadn't planned too many events for the month of June, but the organization recognized the city's LGBTQ community was feeling a sense of longing for some kind of acknowledgement of Pride month. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Sophia Gerhard said she attended the Regina Pride motorcade on Saturday because is against the discrimination she sees LGBTQ people have to deal with. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Co-chair of Queen City Pride Dan Shier said there were two motorcades this year — one through downtown and one through the Harbour Landing neighborhood — in a physically distant variation of the annual Pride parade. 

"With folks in vehicles, it's kind of like the approach to doing drive-in movies," Shier said. 

"Folks are within one vehicle, discouraged from being outside of their vehicle so that we can still do something to acknowledge Pride month."

Spectators dotted the Pride motorcade's path and cheered on the dozens of vehicles who participated on Saturday morning. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Shier said Queen City Pride's festival was postponed until the fall. 

The organization is currently organizing and planning activities to celebrate and acknowledge Pride month in the same way then as it normally would be in June. 

Gerhard and her family — along with the other participants — had to prepare their vehicles to endure the fierce winds that blew through Regina on Saturday by using extra tape and ensuring additions were tied down properly. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

In the absence of many planned events through Pride month this year, Shier said Queen City Pride has been busy promoting and supporting the events that are happening within the LGBTQ community in Regina. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News