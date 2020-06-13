Pride motorcade rolls through Regina

For the last 30 or more years, Pride celebrations have taken place in the Queen City.

This year, things were a little bit different thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. While other cities' Pride celebrations or parades were outright cancelled, Regina's rolled right ahead — literally.

Shier said originally, Queen City Pride hadn't planned too many events for the month of June, but the organization recognized the city's LGBTQ community was feeling a sense of longing for some kind of acknowledgement of Pride month. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Sophia Gerhard said she attended the Regina Pride motorcade on Saturday because is against the discrimination she sees LGBTQ people have to deal with. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Co-chair of Queen City Pride Dan Shier said there were two motorcades this year — one through downtown and one through the Harbour Landing neighborhood — in a physically distant variation of the annual Pride parade.

"With folks in vehicles, it's kind of like the approach to doing drive-in movies," Shier said.

"Folks are within one vehicle, discouraged from being outside of their vehicle so that we can still do something to acknowledge Pride month."

Spectators dotted the Pride motorcade's path and cheered on the dozens of vehicles who participated on Saturday morning. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Shier said Queen City Pride's festival was postponed until the fall.

The organization is currently organizing and planning activities to celebrate and acknowledge Pride month in the same way then as it normally would be in June.