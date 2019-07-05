Regina Public School Board to vote tonight on whether to allow Pride celebrations

A motion before the Regina Public School Board tonight would allow schools to celebrate Pride as they see fit.

The motion was first introduced by school board trustee Aleana Young. It came in response to parental reaction after some schools celebrated Pride last June.

In June, 2019, Jack Mackenzie Elementary School raised a rainbow flag and observed Pride week. Some parents were taken by surprise. Justine Taylor spoke to the board about her concerns in June.

"We know that our children are going to run into different ideas and information that maybe doesn't line up with our own personal beliefs and that's okay," Taylor told the board. "However, when the schools go from presenting objective information to children to subjective promotion of ideas — that's where the line is crossed."

Jack MacKenzie School at 3838 Buckingham Dr. was one of the schools to raise a rainbow flag in June, 2019. (Google Street View)

Taylor said in June that she wants parents to be informed of Pride celebrations at schools and allowed to pull their child from an activity "based on their conscience."

Regina Public School board trustee Aleana Young is presenting a motion for schools to be able to celebrate Pride, after some parents came to a meeting in June to express their concerns about their elementary school marking Pride week. 6:17

Young said she doesn't agree with Taylor but commended the mother for bringing her concerns forward.

"I really do believe that local democracy is important," Young said. "At the same time, as a public school division we don't allow parents to choose how we teach math. And for me this is both part of the curriculum — and it's an important part of human rights as well."

Young said her motion would keep the status quo and allow schools to decide individually what their Pride activities will be, the same as Halloween, Christmas and other celebrations.

If the motion passes, schools would choose how and if to celebrate Pride, as they already do for Halloween, Christmas and other holidays. (CBC)

Young said she wanted the conversation to be very public so the board could get feedback. She said she has heard from both sides.

Initially, the feedback was "overwhelmingly negative," Young said, but a later flood of about 300 emails was divided, she said.

"What has stuck out for me is far and away the letters that I have received from our staff and our students have been overwhelmingly in support," Young said.

Young said she might cry if the motion is defeated.

"I don't know what our division would do," Young said. "I think we'd have a lot of people who work for us and a lot of families who choose to send their children to the public school system very disappointed."