Prepare to itch: Spring rains causing a boom in mosquito populations in Saskatoon

A rainy June has meant more people may be itching to get outside this July. However, people may want to pack the bug spray.

"They are fairly bad," Jeff Boone told CBC's Saskatoon Morning. "There's one in particular that its numbers have spiked up over the last week."

Boone, an entomologist with the City of Saskatoon, said the bright side is the majority of mosquitoes are the nuisance type, not the ones that can carry the West Nile virus.

Boone said the numbers aren't as high as the 10-year average but higher than he has seen all through June. Last month's rain, combined with warm weather on the horizon creates the perfect conditions for the mosquitoes.

"If we get over 25 millimetres of rain, it's pretty much ideal conditions for this mosquito," Boone said. "Hot weather following that speeds up development and then they're out flying and seeking a blood meal."

Larva has started to appear from the mosquitoes that can carry the West Nile virus, but that is typical for this time of year, Boone said.

Right now is usually the peak of mosquito season in Saskatoon. We hear from Jeff Boone, City of Saskatoon's entymologist, on how this year is stacking up when it comes to biting insects. 6:40

The City of Saskatoon is using a biological control method that puts a type of bacteria into the water system that the larva then feeds on and dies. It does require more application than chemical control agents but it has a better environmental profile than chemical methods.

People can remove standing water in their own lawns to do their part, Boone said.

Boone is also checking the invasive species traps in the city, and no invasive species have been found yet.

"We've set up some fairly generalised traps to see what we'll get in that area and if we can detect things early that's always a much, much bigger deal," Boone said. "That can save a lot of tree loss and a lot of expense down the road."