'Preparation is key': Swimming risks brought to light after Saskatchewan drowning

The Lifesaving Society is warning people in Saskatchewan to get swim training before going near the water following the death of a man at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park over the weekend.

A 35-year-old man died by drowning, the seventh drowning death in the province so far this year. Another man was pulled to shore and survived.

Stacey Mead, who said he used to work as a lifeguard, happened to be at the park and helped the victims in the water. The man who died was no longer breathing when he reached him. The other was still struggling.

"I asked him if he could swim and he said no, so I tried to grab ahold of him," Mead said. "I don't know if he was panicked or knew nothing about how to swim but he pushed me under water and I had to escape from him. After several times of that, then I was able to take him to the buoy because I could touch."

Both victims were out past the buoys, Mead said. He helped the survivor get to shallower water.

"I knew I had to get him to safety because I didn't want to see two victims," he said. "I'm glad that he's alive. I wish I could've done more for the other guy as well.

Shelby Rushton, CEO of The Lifesaving Society in Saskatchewan, said people are 10 times stronger when drowning due to adrenaline running through their bodies, making it dangerous to go near someone who's struggling.

"They don't see you as a real person. They're going to get on top of you however they can to get that air. They're not trying to hurt you but they're in such desperation, that's what's going to happen."

Rushton said people should stay on shore and call 911 rather than diving in after somebody, unless they have water rescue training.

Learning to 'swim to survive'

If you haven't had formal swimming lessons, you shouldn't go past your knees or waist, Rushton said.

The Lifesaving Society suggests that everyone who goes in the water should meet its "swim to survive" standard.

In order to meet the standard, you have to be able to do a roll into deep water, support yourself at the surface for one minute by treading water and swim 50 metres.

"Preparation is key," said Rushton. "The worst time to find out that you can't swim is when you've fallen into water unexpectedly, because then you're panicking."

According to Ruston, newcomers to Canada are the most at risk of drowning, especially if they have been in the country for less than five years. She said the society is working closely with immigrants to make sure they have proper swim training.