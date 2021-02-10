Sask. premier unveils mass vaccination venue in Regina

The Saskatchewan government unveiled its first mass vaccination location Thursday.

The facility is at the International Trade Centre at Regina's Evraz Place, the same area where COVID-19 testing has been offered for months. It will feature a large indoor area and a drive-thru option. It is set to open in April.

"I am confident that Saskatchewan is well prepared to rapidly deliver immunizations when we start to receive adequate supplies of vaccine, and Regina's mass immunization clinic is a great example of how we are ready to deliver," Premier Scott Moe said in a news release Thursday.

The provincial vaccination plan includes several mass immunization clinics like the one in Regina.

"This is an all-hands on deck priority for our government as we work to help our residents stay healthy, prevent illness and saves lives," Sask. Minister of Health Paul Merriman said in the release.

So far, Saskatchewan's vaccination program is in Phase 1, giving priority to health care workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, people over 70 and residents over 50 in northern and remote areas.

Mass vaccination of everyone else is scheduled to begin when Phase 2 kicks in this spring. The province said each vaccination table in the facility will be able to administer six or seven vaccines per hour. At full capacity, there will be 30 immunization tables running.

The Regina drive-thru site is expected to be able to administer 19 vaccines per hour.

Shots are set to be given out in hundreds of locations.

"This [Regina] mass immunization clinic is one of 226 sites which includes nearly 150 mass clinics along with mobile clinics and drive-thru clinics to be located across the province," information from a news release reads.

The province said more details on other clinic locations and hours of operation will be released when Phase Two of the vaccine plan begins.