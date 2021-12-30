Sask. premier to provide COVID-19 update Thursday morning

Saskatchewan's premier and some of his officials are set to provide an COVID-19 update Thursday morning in Regina.

Premier Scott Moe, Health Minister Paul Merriman and other government officials will provide the update at 11 a.m. CST.

It's not clear if there will be any new restrictions added to deal with the rising tide of Omicron cases. There are now 66 confirmed Omicron cases and 758 suspected cases.

Other provinces have introduced stricter gathering limits in recent days, but Saskatchewan has not done that.

According to the premier's office, Moe will announce changes related to testing and isolation requirements.

There will also be an update on case numbers and the number of people in hospital.