Sask. Premier talks provincial, federal elections and strike at annual convention

The political party running Saskatchewan has its eyes set on the coming provincial election.

At the Saskatchewan Party's Convention, hosted in Regina, the candidates for the 2020 election were formally introduced. There are currently 47 of a possible 61 candidates nominated to run, according to Premier Scott Moe.

Getting more members into urban seats is a focus of the party, according to Moe.

"We will be focusing our efforts to ensure that we are on the doorsteps and listening to people, listening to what's important to people," Moe said.

Candidates expected to run in the 2020 provincial election were formally introduced at the Sask. Party's annual convention. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

The premier said urban seats are an area where the party feels it has "room for growth" in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert.

Moe said getting more rural seats and maintaining those that are already held by the Sask. Party in both rural and urban areas is still a priority for the party.

Coming federal election 'significant' for Sask.

During his address to the convention, Moe said the coming federal election is "significant" and "really matters for all of us."

Moe called out federal policies like the carbon tax, Bill C-69 — legislation that he said restricts construction of nation-building projects like pipelines or mines — Bill C-48, which he said limits Canada's ability to ship oil from the country.

"There is an atmosphere of uncertainty in the Canadian economy that is being made worse by federal policies that we have seen recently," Moe said.

Members of the Sask. Party gathered in Regina on Friday night and through the day Saturday for the party's annual convention. (Bryan Eneas/CBC)

Moe called on those in attendance to elect a government that builds a "strong and prosperous nation of Canada" when it comes time to vote.

"We need a federal government that will work with us and be supportive of our efforts to build a strong economy in this province because we know that a strong economy is necessary for us to support the quality of life that we enjoy in Saskatchewan," Moe said.

Strike, impaired driving discussed

While he didn't discuss on-going strike action in the province during his address to the convention, Moe touched on the topic with reporters after.

"The offer that's on the table is a five per cent increase over five years; we feel that is a fair offer and we are truly hopeful that we will be able to have everyone back at the bargaining table… that is where the best agreements, the best arrangements always take place," Moe said.

"It is our hope that we'll have all seven tables back together sooner rather than later."

Moe also talked about Sask. Party MLA Warren Steinley's impaired driving conviction from 2001.

He said the province is in an ongoing conversation on the topic of impaired driving and already has some of the stiffest impaired and distracted driving laws in the country.

"Impaired driving in this province has been a problem for far too long," Moe said. "The statistics in Saskatchewan do not lie. We have a culture that we need to change … this is not a conversation that is over by any means."