Sask. Premier Scott Moe self-isolating after potential COVID-19 exposure

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is self-isolating after potential exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the province said in a news release on Monday.
The government said the potential exposure happened Nov. 15 in the Prince Albert area.
Moe is expected to remain in self-isolation in his home in Shellbrook, Sask., until Nov. 29 — 14 days after the potential exposure, as is outlined in public health guidance.
The release said Moe is not experiencing any symptoms, but did receive a COVID-19 test on Monday as a precaution.
The government said Moe will continue his work remotely while in isolation.
Anyone who has been in contact with Moe will be self-monitoring, the release said.
