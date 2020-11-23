Sask. Premier Scott Moe self-isolating after potential COVID-19 exposure

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is self-isolating after potential exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the province said in a news release on Monday.

The government said the potential exposure happened Nov. 15 in the Prince Albert area.

Moe is expected to remain in self-isolation in his home in Shellbrook, Sask., until Nov. 29 — 14 days after the potential exposure, as is outlined in public health guidance.

The release said Moe is not experiencing any symptoms, but did receive a COVID-19 test on Monday as a precaution.

The government said Moe will continue his work remotely while in isolation.

Anyone who has been in contact with Moe will be self-monitoring, the release said.