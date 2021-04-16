Premier Scott Moe says he's grateful after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe received a COVID-19 vaccination on Thursday.

"Grateful to get my COVID-19 vaccine today," he said in a tweet.

"Getting vaccinated is the best thing we can all do to protect ourselves and those around us and get life back to normal."

Moe is one of several MLAs who have received at least one dose. As of last week, all 30 MLAs eligible had received a vaccination or had an upcoming appointment.

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman received his vaccine earlier this week.

Moe and Merriman have said they would take any vaccine offered and have encouraged the public not to vaccine shop.

Age limit for vaccine appointments lowered

On Thursday the province reported an additional 7,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total to 315,405.

Drive-thru immunization clinics will be open to 48- to 54-year-olds in most parts of the province, except in Regina, where the clinic will be open to those aged 46 to 54, and in northern Saskatchewan, where the eligibility is 40 years and older.

People aged 48 and older can book an appointment as well, with the exception of northern Saskatchewan where the eligibility is 40 years and older.

Online booking isn't available for people in northern Saskatchewan for people between 40 and 47. People who fall in that age group and live in the north need to call 1-833-727-5829 to book an appointment.

Information about where clinics are and their operating hours can be found on the Saskatchewan Health Authority's website.