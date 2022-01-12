Skip to Main Content
Sask. extends indoor masking, recommends people with mild symptoms use rapid not PCR test

Public health orders for indoor masking, mandatory self-isolation and proof of vaccination or negative test requirements are being extended until the end of February.

Province hasn’t introduced new measures

Yasmine Ghania · CBC News ·

Saskatchewan Premier and CMHO provide update on COVID-19

Premier Scott Moe and Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, provide a COVID-19 update for Jan. 12. 0:00

Saskatchewan's public health orders for indoor masking, mandatory self-isolation and proof of vaccination or negative test requirements are being extended until the end of February.

Premier Scott Moe made the announcement Wednesday morning, along with chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

No additional health measures have been introduced. 

More to come.

Yasmine Ghania

Reporter

Yasmine Ghania is a reporter for CBC Saskatchewan, currently based in Saskatoon.

