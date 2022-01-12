Sask. extends indoor masking, recommends people with mild symptoms use rapid not PCR test
Public health orders for indoor masking, mandatory self-isolation and proof of vaccination or negative test requirements are being extended until the end of February.
Province hasn’t introduced new measures
Saskatchewan's public health orders for indoor masking, mandatory self-isolation and proof of vaccination or negative test requirements are being extended until the end of February.
Premier Scott Moe made the announcement Wednesday morning, along with chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.
No additional health measures have been introduced.
More to come.
