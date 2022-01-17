Sask. Premier Scott Moe says he won't make federal Conservative leadership bid

Saskatchewan's premier won't be throwing his name into the ring for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Former leader Erin O'Toole was removed as the party's leader earlier this week roughly two years into the job, leaving the party poised to enter its third leadership race in five years.

Manitoba Member of Parliament Candice Bergen, a former deputy leader, was named the interim leader of Canada's Official Opposition party.

As interim leader, Portage-Lisgar MP Bergen won't be able to run in the party's leadership vote, eliminating at least one possible Prairie candidate from the race.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe also eliminated himself from any possibility of pursuing the Conservative Party's leader title in a brief statement on Friday.

"I have the best job in Canada, and I have no intentions to stop leading the important work that Saskatchewan people elected our government to do," Moe's statement said.

Moe's office said the only Saskatchewan premier to run for the federal opposition leader's job was Tommy Douglas, who lost his seat in Saskatchewan and had to move to British Columbia to run.

Andrew Scheer, MP for Regina-Qu'Appelle, led the party from May 28, 2017 to Aug. 24, 2020.

A request for comment from Scheer about whether or not he'd participate in the coming leadership race was not returned by publication time.

Saskatchewan Senator Denise Batters — who was expelled from the Conservative Party during O'Toole's time as leader — tweeted she was happy Wednesday's leadership vote "provided clear direction" for future leadership.

"Now we as Canadians can move forward together, unified in our resolve to demand better for Canadians," her tweet said.

Mark Strahl, Conservative MP for Chilliwack-Hope, told CBC News earlier this week the caucus hoped a new permanent leader would be elected by the fall, as there wasn't a desire within the party to draw the process out.

"I think, given the minority nature of Parliament, we want to get that face before Canadians as soon as possible," he said.

"We're going to unite behind that person to bring a solid Conservative message to Canadians."