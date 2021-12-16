Skip to Main Content
Saskatchewan

Sask. Premier Moe to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday morning.

Saskatchewan has reported five cases of Omicron variant

Yasmine Ghania · CBC News ·
Premier Scott Moe will provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday morning. (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

This comes as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads across Canada and worldwide.

This comes as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads across Canada and worldwide.

Saskatchewan has only reported five COVID-19 cases stemming from the Omicron variant, as of Wednesday.

Federal Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has warned the Omicron variant caseload could "rapidly escalate" in the coming days, and that it's on its way to becoming the dominant coronavirus strain in Canada.

Saskatchewan medical experts say that could happen here unless residents and the provincial government vigorously safeguard against COVID-19 transmission.

You can watch Moe's remarks here at 11 a.m. CST.

Saskatchewan premier gives COVID-19 update

23 minutes
Live in
23 minutes
Scott Moe is speaking to reporters at the Saskatchewan legislature to give an update on COVID-19 in the province.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Yasmine Ghania

Reporter

Yasmine Ghania is a reporter for CBC Saskatchewan, currently based in Saskatoon.

