Sask. Premier Moe to provide COVID-19 update Thursday

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday morning.

This comes as the Omicron variant rapidly spreads across Canada and worldwide.

Saskatchewan has only reported five COVID-19 cases stemming from the Omicron variant, as of Wednesday.

Federal Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has warned the Omicron variant caseload could "rapidly escalate" in the coming days, and that it's on its way to becoming the dominant coronavirus strain in Canada.

Saskatchewan medical experts say that could happen here unless residents and the provincial government vigorously safeguard against COVID-19 transmission.