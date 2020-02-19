Skip to Main Content
Scott Moe arranges conference call for premiers to talk about anti-pipeline blockades
Saskatchewan·New

Scott Moe arranges conference call for premiers to talk about anti-pipeline blockades

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has organized a conference call of premiers Wednesday to discuss anti-pipeline blockades across the country.

Premier said on Twitter that call was sparked by lack of federal leadership

The Canadian Press ·
Premier Scott Moe looks down the table during a press conference after the meeting of the Council of the Federation in December, 2019. Moe is the Chair of the Council. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Moe, who is chairman of the premiers group the Council of the Federation, said in a tweet that he's taken the step due to "a lack of federal leadership in addressing this ongoing illegal activity."

A spokesman for the premier said in an email that Moe made the decision following requests from other premiers.

Indigenous people and supporters have shut down the CN rail network in Eastern Canada and temporarily blocked traffic on streets and bridges and at ports in multiple cities to oppose a British Columbia natural gas pipeline project.

