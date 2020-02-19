Scott Moe arranges conference call for premiers to talk about anti-pipeline blockades

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has organized a conference call of premiers Wednesday to discuss anti-pipeline blockades across the country.

Moe, who is chairman of the premiers group the Council of the Federation, said in a tweet that he's taken the step due to "a lack of federal leadership in addressing this ongoing illegal activity."

Canada’s premiers have the opportunity to provide leadership in calling for concrete federal action to protect the interests of our provinces.<br><br>Federal action must be taken to respect the rule of law. <a href="https://t.co/KJOxBae5W8">https://t.co/KJOxBae5W8</a> —@PremierScottMoe

A spokesman for the premier said in an email that Moe made the decision following requests from other premiers.

Indigenous people and supporters have shut down the CN rail network in Eastern Canada and temporarily blocked traffic on streets and bridges and at ports in multiple cities to oppose a British Columbia natural gas pipeline project.